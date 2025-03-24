Guardian Protection Acquires Commercial Alarm Accounts Division From Monitronics

Guardian Protection announced the acquisition of 8,300 commercial accounts from Monitronics International, known residentially as Brinks Home. The acquisition also includes an additional 4,300 residential alarm accounts.

The transaction marks Guardian’s fourth acquisition since 2021 and is the largest in terms of commercial accounts acquired.

“We are deeply committed to the growth and expansion of our customer base in the large commercial, multi-site chain, and small business sectors,” said Guardian President Bryan Cipoletti. “We have a long, stable history of successfully providing security solutions to these types of customers. Our experience, people expertise, and infrastructure are well-positioned to accommodate growth and become a more dominant player in the commercial marketplace.”

The accounts are located principally in the Guardian existing footprint with concentrations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Guardian will add three new branch locations as a result, in Lancaster and Williamsport, Pa., and Morgantown, W. Va.

As part of the acquisition Guardian will welcome nearly 60 new commercial employees including experienced field technicians, commercial sales representatives, and support team members. Efforts are already underway to communicate with the new customers and to begin transitioning all aspects of the business to Guardian.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.