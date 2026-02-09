Brinks Home Rolls Out BHX Summer Sales Program

Brinks Home said the BHX Summer Sales Program is designed to create opportunities for young professionals entering the sales workforce.

Brinks Home has launched a new nationwide sales effort aimed at attracting and developing the next generation of high-performing sales professionals. In an announcement, the BHX Summer Sales Program is described as a nationwide initiative designed to give sales representatives a pathway to performance, growth and earnings.

The program combines the Brinks Home brand with modern sales technology and competitive earning opportunities. At its core is the BHX mobile app, a platform intended to streamline recruiting, onboarding, training, performance tracking and communication for participants.

To lead and scale the effort, Brinks Home has hired four sales leaders who collectively bring decades of experience in security and home automation sales. The group — Brad Allphin, Benji Fielding, Daniel Moser and Sean Williams — will oversee recruiting, training and performance for the program and help shape the culture and growth of the BHX sales platform.

The program is designed to give sales professionals the confidence to represent a trusted brand backed by systems, technology and service they can stand behind at the door. The company said BHX enables representatives to focus on what matters most: performance, growth and earnings.

William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home, said the summer sales program reflects the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and creating opportunities within its sales channels.

"The BHX Summer Sales Program is about opening doors — for young professionals, experienced sales leaders, and anyone looking to build a business under a nationally recognized brand," Niles said. "Brad, Benji, Daniel, and Sean bring the experience, energy, and leadership needed to build something special."

The effort is described as not only a seasonal entry point but also a pathway to year-round leadership roles.