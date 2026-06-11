SimpliSafe Adds 3 Executives to Leadership Team

he executive appointments come as SimpliSafe approaches its 20th anniversary in the home security market.

SimpliSafe announced the appointment of three executives to its leadership team, naming Mike Buckley as chief financial officer, Sandra Yang Scirpo as chief customer officer and Sharon Segev as chief administrative and legal officer.

The appointments are intended to support its focus on innovation, customer trust and expanding its customer base as it continues its mission of making every home secure.

"SimpliSafe’s mission remains the same: to keep every home secure," said Hilary Schneider, chief executive officer of SimpliSafe. "Mike, Sandra, and Sharon bring the leadership needed to guide our next chapter as we develop more proactive ways to keep people safe and expand the number of people we protect. Their passion and depth of experience will help us accelerate our efforts, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the team."

The company said the three executives bring experience leading consumer technology and subscription businesses, with backgrounds in innovation, customer experience and growth.

The appointments come as SimpliSafe approaches its 20th anniversary. The company said it currently protects more than 6 million people in the United States through its security systems and professional monitoring services. SimpliSafe also cited products including Active Guard Outdoor Protection as part of its efforts to provide proactive security solutions.