SimpliSafe Adds 3 Executives to Leadership Team
SimpliSafe announced the appointment of three executives to its leadership team, naming Mike Buckley as chief financial officer, Sandra Yang Scirpo as chief customer officer and Sharon Segev as chief administrative and legal officer.
The appointments are intended to support its focus on innovation, customer trust and expanding its customer base as it continues its mission of making every home secure.
"SimpliSafe’s mission remains the same: to keep every home secure," said Hilary Schneider, chief executive officer of SimpliSafe. "Mike, Sandra, and Sharon bring the leadership needed to guide our next chapter as we develop more proactive ways to keep people safe and expand the number of people we protect. Their passion and depth of experience will help us accelerate our efforts, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the team."
The company said the three executives bring experience leading consumer technology and subscription businesses, with backgrounds in innovation, customer experience and growth.
The appointments come as SimpliSafe approaches its 20th anniversary. The company said it currently protects more than 6 million people in the United States through its security systems and professional monitoring services. SimpliSafe also cited products including Active Guard Outdoor Protection as part of its efforts to provide proactive security solutions.
As chief financial officer, Buckley will oversee SimpliSafe's finance organization and support the company's growth initiatives. He most recently served as CFO at Nutrafol and previously held senior financial leadership positions at Nike, Postmates and Soli Organic. SimpliSafe said Buckley has more than 30 years of experience in financial strategy, operations and business transformation.
Yang Scirpo joined SimpliSafe as chief customer officer and will oversee efforts related to customer experience, including activation, retention and loyalty. She also leads the company's U.S.-based 24/7 security monitoring operations. Prior to joining SimpliSafe, Yang Scirpo led global customer strategy and operations at Gen Digital, where she focused on AI-enabled capabilities, renewal performance and operational efficiency. She brings more than 20 years of experience in customer, subscription and service operations.
Segev joined SimpliSafe earlier this year as chief administrative and legal officer. The company said she will focus on supporting innovation and growth while advancing the responsible use of AI and maintaining commitments to customer trust and privacy. Before joining SimpliSafe, Segev served as chief administrative and legal officer at Shutterfly, where she oversaw legal, human resources, compliance and strategic partnerships. She also held executive leadership roles at Smule and LifeLock.
Buckley, Yang Scirpo and Segev will work alongside the company's leadership team as it focuses on expanding access to proactive security, advancing innovation and enhancing customer experience, according to the announcement.