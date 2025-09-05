TDSS Expands In-House Monitoring and Surveillance Across North Carolina

The firm runs its own command center in the state. That means no third-party monitoring services. Everything stays on-site, handled by trained staff. The company has been quietly upgrading clients to high-definition and 4K cameras, low-light coverage, PTZ units, smart alerts, motion detection, and a choice between cloud or local storage.

Pastor said security plans vary widely. “Security is never one-size-fits-all,” he said. He added that keeping operations in-house gives them direct control over client safety.

TDSS works with residential and commercial sites, including healthcare, schools, construction projects, warehouses, government buildings, manufacturing plants, airports, marinas, and houses of worship. Clients can opt for app-based self-monitoring or have the company handle 24/7 oversight.

The team, drawn from law enforcement and military backgrounds, also provides access control, threat assessments, and professional staffing. The goal, they say, is straightforward: keep people and property safe while responding quickly as threats change.