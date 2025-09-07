System Surveyor launches System Surveyor 2.0

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 – This week, System Surveyor launched System Surveyor 2.0, the next generation of the mobile tablet app for site surveys and system design. Based on more than seven years of use by thousands of industry professionals, the new app introduces several new features that enhance user experience on the platform’s mobile app, streamline site surveys with drag-and-drop simplicity, facilitate system lifecycle management and accelerate the proposal creation process by automating a bill of materials for decision-ready, professional proposals.

“The best-in-class mobile site survey app just got better,” said System Surveyor Founder and CEO Chris Hugman. “We’re incredibly excited to share these updates, both with our existing community and prospective users. Since day one, the product team at System Surveyor has invested in constant innovation to ensure that our solution delivers substantial value to our customers. System Surveyor 2.0 is a clear demonstration of that commitment.”

Now optimized for use on iOS and Android tablets, System Surveyor 2.0’s intuitive user interface and upgraded performance empowers users at every stage of the system design workflow, from preparing and annotating site surveys in the field to communicating and coordinating maintenance changes to a system over time. For integrators, System Surveyor 2.0 cuts project timelines from weeks to days or hours. For corporate and campus security professionals, the new release makes it easier to document and design systems, collaborate with partners and oversee the lifecycle of their devices.

"Before adopting System Surveyor, the length of time between conducting a site survey and delivering a proposal took two to three weeks,” said Terry Rivet, Member-Owner of Tech Systems, Inc. “With System Surveyor 2.0, we can turn around an accurate, decision-ready proposal in days, which helps us win more business. The next generation of the app is easier for a salesperson to pick up and use on the same day, thanks to the improved interface design and annotations.”

In addition to a totally refreshed user interface, the new mobile application includes faster in-app performance, improved Google Maps resolution and auto-sync to the cloud, allowing stakeholders to effortlessly collaborate on system designs, in real time. With expanded tools for scaling, annotations and search functions, the new app ensures integrators have everything they need to perform seamless site surveys in the field.

“The new app’s updated scale, survey and photo annotations are a game changer,” said Hector Guzman, Solutions Specialist at Ednetics. “It makes it easy to build and adjust a design while I’m walking and talking, which simplifies my work on site and makes my job that much easier to serve customers.”

For more information about System Surveyor 2.0, visit SystemSurveyor.com. Download the app from the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for Android, search “System Surveyor 2.0.” Register for a free account at www.SystemSurveyor.com.