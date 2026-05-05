D-Tools Releases SI v24 With Real-Time Collaboration and Expanded Business Management Capabilities

D-Tools has introduced System Integrator (SI) v24, the latest version of its end-to-end business management platform, adding new features aimed at improving efficiency and profitability for integration firms. The release is led by a new multi-user project editing capability that enables real-time collaboration across teams.

The company said SI v24 was developed to address ongoing challenges faced by integration firms, including tighter project timelines, increasing project complexity and the need to operate with leaner teams. The platform is designed to support workflows from initial estimates through final installation while maintaining accuracy and minimizing added complexity.

G Paul Hess, CEO of D-Tools, said the latest version reflects the industry’s rapid pace of change and the growing importance of operational efficiency. He noted that improved collaboration, accurate financial tracking and workflows aligned with real business processes allow integrators to take on more work while protecting margins.

The introduction of multi-user project editing marks a significant change in how teams interact within the platform. Sales, design, engineering and installation teams can now work simultaneously within the same project, eliminating the need for sequential file access. Changes are saved automatically, ensuring all users are working from the most current data, reducing delays and minimizing version conflicts.

SI v24 also expands collaboration beyond internal teams. A new Gantt chart export to Microsoft Project allows integration firms to share detailed timelines with external stakeholders such as architects and general contractors. This feature enables teams to present accurate project plans without duplicate data entry or reformatting.

Additional updates within the Project Editor allow users to reorder items in the bill of materials to better reflect field workflows. This helps keep related products grouped together, reduces the likelihood of missed items and improves coordination between departments.

The release includes a range of enhancements focused on operational control across financial, administrative and project management functions. New capabilities include custom timesheet fields, mass update tools and tax configuration by labor type to improve cost tracking and margin management. System types can now be assigned at the catalog level to streamline project setup and maintain consistency.

SI v24 also introduces expanded governance controls, including new permission levels for managing internal and external change orders, providing greater oversight for project managers and company leaders. For larger organizations, the platform offers optional deployment on an Azure Load Balancer to support scalability and performance needs.

Support for mobile teams has also been enhanced, with the Mobile Install app now enabling file transfers of up to 100MB, allowing field personnel to access larger project files directly on site. In addition, software update notifications can now be restricted to administrators, giving IT teams greater control over system changes.

D-Tools confirmed that System Integrator v24 is available now.