Convergint Expands Financial Services Capabilities With Acquisition of NuSource Financial

Convergint has acquired NuSource Financial LLC, a provider of branch transformation, ATM services, and security solutions for U.S. financial institutions. The move deepens Convergint’s presence in the financial sector and expands its offerings in ATMs, ITMs, Teller Cash Recyclers, and managed services.

More than 140 NuSource employees will join Convergint as part of the deal, which adds new financial technologies and operational solutions to Convergint’s existing portfolio in electronic security, fire, and building systems.

“This acquisition represents one of the most significant expansions of our financial services capabilities to date,” said Sean Flint, President of Americas at Convergint. “The deep expertise of NuSource’s colleagues, combined with Convergint’s global scale and service-first culture, creates unmatched value for financial institutions striving to transform their branches, enhance security, and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.”

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, NuSource supports community banks, regional banks, and credit unions across the U.S.

“Our team has always been committed to putting clients first, guided by our core values of integrity, professionalism, and teamwork with every engagement,” said Jon Erpelding, Co-Founder, President, & CEO of NuSource Financial. “We are excited to carry on our legacy of providing world-class service with the same team operating under the NuSource name that our clients have trusted for many years. Becoming part of Convergint gives us the opportunity to continue that commitment while gaining the scale and resources of a global security leader. Together, we’ll bring even greater value to the financial services community.”

The acquisition reinforces Convergint’s strategy to strengthen its financial services business, combining NuSource’s client-focused approach with Convergint’s international service infrastructure.