SCDATACOM Named to Inc. Vet100 List of Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

SCDATACOM has been named to Inc. Business Media’s annual Vet100 list, which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The company was ranked No. 72 on the 2025 list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.

The Vet100 ranking is produced by Inc. Business Media in partnership with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. It is derived from the Inc. 5000 list, which tracks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and is considered a benchmark of entrepreneurial performance.

In an announcement, Kathleen Ford, CEO of SCDATACOM, said the recognition reflects both the company’s veteran roots and its broader mission. “Proud to be recognized on the #Vet100 list for the 2nd year in a row, this time at #72! As a veteran-owned and led company, we’re honored to serve and support those who have served. Grateful to our incredible team and veteran customers who inspire our mission every day,” Ford said.