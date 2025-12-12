SCDATACOM Named to Inc. Vet100 List of Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses

SCDATACOM has been named to Inc. Business Media’s annual Vet100 list, which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States. The company was ranked No. 72 on the 2025 list, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.
The Vet100 ranking is produced by Inc. Business Media in partnership with Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. It is derived from the Inc. 5000 list, which tracks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and is considered a benchmark of entrepreneurial performance.
In an announcement, Kathleen Ford, CEO of SCDATACOM, said the recognition reflects both the company’s veteran roots and its broader mission. “Proud to be recognized on the #Vet100 list for the 2nd year in a row, this time at #72! As a veteran-owned and led company, we’re honored to serve and support those who have served. Grateful to our incredible team and veteran customers who inspire our mission every day,” Ford said.
Based in Savannah, Ga., SCDATACOM is a woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned systems integrator specializing in electronic security, access control, and network infrastructure solutions. The company delivers mission-critical systems for federal agencies and enterprise customers nationwide and has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000, the Vet100 list, and most recently, the company placed No. 1020 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.
In an announcement, Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc., said veteran-run companies continue to play a significant role in the broader business landscape.
“From high-tech startups to fast-growing logistics companies to government contractors who keep us safe and support our troops, veteran-run companies play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Hofman said. He added that Inc.’s partnership with the D’Aniello Institute highlights the “significant and often unsung contributions” veteran founders make to the economy and their communities.
Raymond Toenniessen, deputy executive director for the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, said the Vet100 list reflects the entrepreneurial drive found across the veteran business community.
“These business owners are building companies that employ thousands, stimulate local economies, and give back in meaningful ways,” he said, noting the institute’s role in providing education, resources, and community support.
Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the D’Aniello Institute’s Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas.