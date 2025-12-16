LOUD Security Systems Expands With 6 Acquisitions and New HQ

LOUD Security Systems announced it has completed six acquisitions and secured a key industry certification as it accelerates growth across Georgia’s residential and commercial security markets.

The Kennesaw, Ga.-based provider finalized six deals in 2025, adding more than 3,800 monitored customers and increasing its total account base to approximately 14,000 statewide. Three of the acquisitions were highlighted as particularly impactful:

Guardian Security in Warner Robins, which added about 2,238 accounts and established a second physical branch to serve Middle Georgia;





Direct Security in Griffin, which contributed more than 800 accounts and strengthened commercial and enterprise system capabilities;





TruVision Security in Suwanee, which added roughly 700 accounts and expanded video surveillance and advanced commercial services.

In total, the acquisitions increased LOUD’s density across Georgia and brought in experienced professionals across both commercial and residential disciplines. The company’s workforce has grown from 60 to approximately 70 employees, with additional acquisitions anticipated in the coming months, according to the announcement.

Kevin Moghaddam, president of Guardian Security, pointed to alignment between the organizations following the acquisition. “John Loud has built a superb reputation for prompt, courteous, and professional service. We’re confident our customers will thrive under LOUD’s customer-first philosophy,” he said.

UL-681 certification

LOUD’s commercial capabilities were further reinforced by achieving UL-681 certification in late 2024. The certification, required by insurers and lenders for high-security installations such as jewelry stores and financial institutions, enabled the company to pursue more advanced commercial projects in 2025. The designation complements the commercial account growth resulting from the Direct Security and TruVision acquisitions.

To support its expansion, LOUD has purchased a 51,000-plus square-foot facility in Kennesaw. The property is undergoing phased upgrades and is expected to become fully operational in the first quarter of 2026. Plans for the headquarters include support for workforce growth, technology and R&D initiatives, operational and logistics improvements, employee training and centralized support for residential and commercial customers.

“This facility isn’t just real estate — it’s the backbone of the next phase of our growth,” said John Loud, president and owner. “It ensures we have the infrastructure to support increasing customer needs across Georgia.”