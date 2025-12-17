Alarm Financial Services Supports Acquisitions in Texas and New York

Alarm Financial Services (AFS) has provided financing to support recent acquisitions by two security alarm companies aimed at geographic expansion and market strengthening.

Aegis Security Solutions of San Antonio completed an acquisition to expand into a new geographic market, while greensite of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., completed an acquisition designed to strengthen its presence in its existing market. Both transactions were supported by AFS, which partnered with the companies to facilitate their strategic growth efforts.

In an announcement, AFS President Jim Wooster said the transactions reflect the company’s focus on working with growth-oriented security providers. “Working with companies like Aegis and greensite is exactly why we do what we do throughout the country,” Wooster said. “Both organizations have clear visions for growth and strong commitments to their customers and communities. We’re pleased to facilitate these acquisitions and help achieve their long-term growth objectives.”

Aegis President and CEO Asad Waheed said the partnership with AFS was instrumental throughout the acquisition process. “We are proud to have partnered with Alarm Financial Services to fund this acquisition,” Waheed said. “AFS’s deep industry expertise and commitment to supporting growth-oriented security companies made this transaction seamless and strategically aligned. Their support enables us to further expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional protection and service to our customers.”

Michael Alfano, President of greensite, also pointed to the collaborative nature of the process. “Working with AFS and Jim Wooster made the entire acquisition process seamless,” Alfano said. “Their guidance, transparency, and commitment to supporting our vision helped us structure an agreement for our most recent acquisition that positions greensite for long-term success.”