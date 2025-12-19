Pye-Barker Acquires S.E.M. Security Systems in Northeast Expansion

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired S.E.M. Security Systems, a fire alarm and electronic security provider based in Ramsey, N.J., and Warwick, N.Y., the company announced. The acquisition expands Pye-Barker’s presence in the Northeast and adds to its portfolio of fire protection and life safety services.

S.E.M. provides intrusion detection, video surveillance, fire detection and fire alarm systems, along with 24-hour monitoring and installation, inspection, testing and maintenance services. The company also provides 24-hour monitoring as well as installation, inspection, testing and maintenance services with an emphasis on safety and code-compliance.

Stephen Mocarsky, owner of S.E.M. Security Systems, said the company is “proud to be nationally backed, locally operated” as part of Pye-Barker. He said protecting businesses, families and property in local communities has “always been our driving motivator” and that having Pye-Barker’s resources will allow the company to take its mission “to the next level.”

Bart Proctor, chief executive officer of Pye-Barker, said S.E.M. Security Systems has built “a strong reputation built on genuine care for saving lives and property.” He said the company’s expertise and passion for protecting others will bring value to Pye-Barker’s services in the Northeast.

S.E.M. Security Systems will continue serving customers in the region following the acquisition. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.