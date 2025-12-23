Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Lowitt Alarms & Security Systems, a Long Island-based security systems and fire alarm provider, expanding its presence in the Northeast and strengthening its security alarm services in the region.

Lowitt Alarms provides intrusion detection, video surveillance, fire detection and fire alarm services to customers across Long Island. The company offers 24-hour monitoring through its central station and performs installation, inspection, testing and maintenance services with a focus on safety and code compliance. Lowitt Alarms is based in Hicksville, N.Y., and has served customers in Nassau and Suffolk Counties since its founding in 1969.

According to an announcement, Lowitt Alarms’ technicians will continue serving customers in Long Island and surrounding areas following the acquisition.

“Over the last half century, our locally operated team has led with customer service to become one of the most trusted fire and life safety brands in Long Island,” said Andrew Lowitt, Owner of Lowitt Alarms. “Now with the national backing of Pye-Barker, we have the resources to expand our service network to protect even more lives and property.”

Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, said Lowitt Alarms’ commitment to customer relationships and the Long Island community aligns with Pye-Barker’s culture and will support efforts to strengthen integrated fire and life safety services throughout the Northeast.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.