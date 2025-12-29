Security 101 Acquires Electronic Security Concepts, Expands Southwest Footprint

Security 101 has acquired Electronic Security Concepts, a full-service security systems integrator headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., expanding its presence across the Southwestern United States.

Electronic Security Concepts provides security solutions throughout Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and California. Following the transaction, the company will operate as part of the Security 101 organization.

According to an announcement, the acquisition is intended to strengthen Security 101’s regional footprint while broadening its capabilities across several key markets, including government, critical infrastructure, healthcare, enterprise organizations and large multi-site businesses.

As part of the transition, ESC Founder and President Joe Menke will continue to lead the business as General Manager of Electronic Security Concepts. Renee Menke, ESC’s Vice President, will support the integration process and ongoing growth initiatives.

Security 101 stated that ESC’s experience in advanced system design and integration, along with its established relationships with government agencies and regional enterprises, will support continued expansion and performance across the Southwest.

“ESC has built an exceptional reputation for tackling complex integrations and delivering outstanding service across a broad geographic footprint,” said Greg Daly, CEO, Security 101. “Their team understands the regional landscape and the unique needs of organizations operating in the Southwest. This partnership allows us to deepen our presence in a growing market while continuing to invest in sophisticated, scalable security solutions.”