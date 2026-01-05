Security 101 Acquires True Security – East Bay in Northern California

Security 101 has acquired True Security – East Bay, expanding its operations across Northern California and bringing additional locations under its control in San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, Gilroy and Sacramento.

The acquisition involves a longtime Security 101 franchise and is intended to scale the company’s presence in one of the country’s most complex commercial security markets, according to an announcement. Northern California is characterized by dense commercial development, critical infrastructure and a high concentration of technology companies, factors that continue to drive demand for advanced and adaptable security solutions.

“Northern California is a market where security expectations are shaped by scale, innovation, and constant change,” Security 101 CEO Greg Daly said. He added that True Security – East Bay brings regional expertise and emphasized that the acquisition strengthens the company’s ability to support organizations operating across technology, infrastructure, and commerce.

True Security – East Bay was founded and led by Robert Chamberlin and has established a reputation for serving commercial and enterprise customers throughout the region. Chamberlin will remain with the business following the acquisition and will continue to oversee local operations as general manager, including responsibility for team and service integration.

“Security 101 shares the same commitment to quality, accountability, and long-term customer relationships that our team has built the business on,” Chamberlin said. He noted that the combination allows the operation to continue executing locally while gaining access to broader organizational resources that support innovation and consistency.

Security 101 said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding through the integration of established regional operators while retaining local leadership. The company stated that pairing local expertise with shared systems and standards supports national growth while maintaining continuity for customers in markets that demand resilient, future-ready security systems.