PSA Network Names 2026 P3 Partner Program Selections

PSA Network has announced the 28 technology partners selected for its PSA Partner Program (P3) for 2026, recognizing companies that demonstrated strong performance and impact within the consortium over the past year.

The P3 program is a performance-driven initiative designed for technology partners and evaluates participants based on a set of criteria tied to their achievements and influence across the PSA Network. Partners that meet an annual sales threshold are further assessed using a weighted scoring model that determines placement into one of two tiers: Elite or Platinum.

According to PSA Network, the program is intended to help member integrators strengthen their portfolios, deliver greater value to end users and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving security marketplace.

“We’re excited to announce our 2026 P3 partnerships with some of the top technology manufacturers in the industry,” said Matt Barnette, President and CEO of the PSA Network. He added that collaboration with these partners helps PSA members stay current with new solutions while enhancing the value delivered to customers.

PSA Network stated that the P3 partners set a standard for innovation and leadership within the organization and play a key role in supporting integrators as they respond to changing customer demands and technology advancements.

P3 2026 Elite partners include:

Acre, Altronix, AMAG Technology, ASSA ABLOY, Comnet,​Hanwha Vision, HID, Johnson Controls, LenelS2, LifeSafety Power, Milestone Systems, OpenEye, Velasea, Windy City Wire and Zenitel.

P3 2026 Platinum partners include:

3MillID, Aiphone, Allegion, Alvarado, BCD, Bosch, Brivo, Digital Watchdog, Hirsch, I-PRO, March Networks, Pelco and Vicon.

“PSA’s P3 partners represent a deliberate recognition of technology partners who have demonstrated a strong, collaborative commitment to PSA and our members throughout the past year,” said Brittany Board, Director of Technology Partners for the PSA Network. “These top-tier partners are selected based on the strength of their engagement, alignment with our values and the tangible impact they deliver to our integrator community. We are proud to recognize this year’s P3 partners and the role they play in helping PSA members succeed.”

Through P3, PSA expands its offerings for owners and members, including exclusive training and comprehensive certification programs. To learn more about the program, go here.