Tech Systems Names Wayne Smith CEO Following Leadership Transition

The succession plan elevates Wayne Smith to chief executive officer while Darryl Keeler remains active in the organization as executive chairman.

Tech Systems (TSi) announced a leadership transition that moves founder and longtime CEO Darryl Keeler into the role of executive chairman while company president Wayne Smith assumes the combined role of president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The transition aligns with the company’s long-term succession planning and reflects its stated commitment to Evergreen leadership principles and continued focus on guaranteed system functionality, customer service and security innovation.

Keeler, who joined the company in 1989, will continue to serve as chairman of the board and remain involved in shaping TSi’s strategic direction. In his executive chairman role, Keeler will focus on long-range planning, board governance and leadership mentorship. He is also credited as the architect of the company’s culture and its F.O.C.U.S. service model.

“The secret to TSi’s success has always been the culture,” said Keeler. “By leaving the CEO role in Wayne’s capable hands, I will be able to focus almost exclusively on the company culture as the Executive Chairman. I’m genuinely excited to dig into that work and ensure that the culture at TSi continues to be focused on extraordinary customer service.”

Smith joined TSi in 2006 and has served as president since 2015. As CEO, he will oversee strategic initiatives, national operations and continued investment in employee ownership, quality standards and innovation, including AI readiness, cybersecurity alignment and managed services growth. Smith brings more than 30 years of experience in security operations, information technology and organizational leadership.

“The DNA of TSi will remain unchanged,” said Smith. “Our reputation and success have always been based on our commitment to fanatical customer service. While Darryl and I might get to our decisions through different processes, we always get to the same answers. I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, but believe our biggest successes are still ahead of us.”

According to the announcement, the leadership change follows a period of company advancement that includes achieving ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications and ISO 42001 certification in June 2025 for responsible AI management.

Headquartered in Buford, Ga., TSi is a 100 percent employee-owned provider of security systems integration and managed services. The company serves clients in sectors including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education and critical infrastructure and said its Evergreen philosophy continues to guide decision-making.

The company stated that the transition reinforces its focus on responsible growth, customer experiences and a culture driven by employee ownership.