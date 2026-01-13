Minuteman Security Enters Houston Market With AIC Security Buy

Minuteman Security principals say the AIC Security acquisition supports continued national growth while expanding local sales and operations resources in the Houston area.

Minuteman Security & Life Safety has expanded into the Houston market through the acquisition of AIC Security, the company announced.

The acquisition marks Minuteman’s entry into Houston and strengthens its presence in one of the largest metropolitan markets in the United States. As part of the expansion, Minuteman has added four new sales and operations professionals to support its growth in the area.

According to the company, the acquisition aligns with its ongoing national growth strategy and is intended to enhance support for national and regional customers while maintaining locally delivered security solutions.

“AIC Security has built a strong reputation in Houston, and their team brings valuable experience, trusted relationships, and technical expertise that align well with Minuteman’s culture and long-term vision,” said Ron Oetjen, CEO of Minuteman Security. “This expansion enhances our ability to support national and regional customers while continuing to deliver high-quality, locally supported security solutions.”

Ken Zetka, CEO of AIC Security, said the acquisition creates new opportunities for customers and employees.

“We are thrilled about this acquisition and what it represents for our customers and employees,” Zetka said. “Minuteman Security brings a strong national platform and shares our commitment to investing in people and long-term customer relationships. This, combined with our local expertise in Houston, allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

Oetjen added that the acquisition represents continued momentum for the company as it builds its integration footprint in Texas.

“This is another step forward as we continue building a world-class security integration company,” he said. “We’re excited about the momentum in Houston and the opportunities ahead.”