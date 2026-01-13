Security 101 Acquires AV-Worx to Add Audio-Visual Integration Capabilities

The combination of Security 101 and AV-Worx brings audio-visual engineering and visualization expertise into environments where security operations and real-time decision-making converge.

Security 101 announced the acquisition of AV-Worx, an audio-visual systems integrator specializing in mission-critical environments, control rooms, emergency operations centers and advanced visualization systems.

The acquisition expands Security 101’s capabilities into audio-visual integration within the environments it designs, installs and supports. According to the announcement, audio-visual systems play a central role in how teams view information, communicate across sites and coordinate response, particularly in control rooms and shared operational spaces where security activity is monitored and decisions are made.

AV-Worx adds expertise in advanced AV engineering, visualization and operational collaboration systems intended to complement Security 101’s existing security platform and support environments where security and AV systems operate together.

“Security 101 has built its reputation by simplifying complex systems and standing behind them with a world-class customer experience,” said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. “AV-Worx is a unique addition to our platform because professional AV technology is present in almost every environment we support. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver integrated spaces that are not only secure but also functional, intuitive and built for real-world operations.”

AV-Worx brings experience in high-reliability AV deployments designed for real-time decision-making and operational performance. This includes control rooms and emergency operations centers, complex video wall deployments, as well as advanced visualization environments and network-centric AV systems that support unified communications and collaboration across multi-site facilities. The company has delivered projects across utilities, public safety, transportation, enterprise, government and critical infrastructure environments.

AV-Worx will continue operating under its existing name as part of Security 101. Customers can expect uninterrupted service and continued support from their existing AV-Worx teams, backed by the national scale and resources of Security 101.

“We are excited to join Security 101,” said Johannes Csonka, Founder of AV-Worx. “This partnership allows us to scale our capabilities, expand geographically and deliver even greater value to our customers while maintaining the engineering rigor, innovation and service standards that define AV-Worx.”

The companies said the combination expands support for environments where physical security, visualization and operational collaboration must function in alignment, providing customers with a more coordinated delivery partner across mission-critical and high-complexity facilities.