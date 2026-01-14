Everon Names Fernando Paz to Lead Core Sales Division

Fernando Paz brings three decades of experience in business security and smart technology to his new role overseeing Everon’s core sales strategy.

Everon has appointed Fernando Paz to lead its core sales division focused on medium-sized commercial enterprises. Paz will serve as Vice President Core Sales in a newly created role, the company announced Jan. 14.

In the position, Paz will oversee Everon’s core sales strategy nationwide with a focus on expanding relationships with existing and prospective mid-market commercial customers. The company said the move supports its efforts to grow market share among medium-sized commercial enterprises.

Paz brings 30 years of experience in business security and smart technology to the role. Most recently, he served as Regional Group Director Sales and Operations for ADT. At Everon, he will manage the company’s core business services sales operations across the country.

“I'm passionate about building purposeful sales strategies and delivering exceptional customer experiences rooted in excellence,” Paz said. “As Everon continues to expand into remote video monitoring and other innovative service areas, my focus is on providing customers in mid-market footprints with best-in-class solutions that strengthen and advance their corporate security programs.”

Chris Heugle, Chris Heugle Senior Vice President Commercial Sales & Integrated Solutions for Everon, said Paz has established a reputation for leading high-performing teams capturing market share in recurring revenue business segments and promoting a customer-centric culture.

Heugle added that Paz’s experience will be critical in supporting talent development customer site growth with mid-market enterprises and ensuring consistency for customers nationwide.

Everon provides commercial security video fire and life safety solutions and operates as a national security integrator.