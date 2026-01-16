Security Integrator IOS Names John Skowronski COO

Integrated Openings Solutions (IOS) announced the appointment of John Skowronski as Chief Operating Officer. The company said the move supports its focus on operational excellence and growth under its “Building for Growth” initiative.

Skowronski joins IOS from his role as CEO of Acre Security, a global security and access technology company, where he led integration of multiple companies into a unified operating platform and worked to standardize processes for growth.

Before Acre Security, Skowronski served as President of Electronic Security North America at Stanley Black & Decker. In that position he led a turnaround of a declining business unit, managing about $800 million in profit and loss across more than 70 locations and 2,700 employees, according to the announcement.

In his role as COO at IOS, Skowronski will provide strategic and operational leadership across the organization. He will work with regional executive vice presidents, division managers and cross-functional teams to drive financial performance standardize operational processes and build the infrastructure to support growth.

“John’s proven ability to transform operations and drive measurable results makes him the ideal leader to guide IOS through our next phase of growth,” said Joe Lopez, CEO of IOS. “His experience successfully integrating multiple organizations and building scalable operational frameworks aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities.”

Skowronski said he is excited to join IOS at a pivotal moment and looks forward to strengthening operational capabilities enhancing customer experience and driving performance excellence across all locations.

IOS is a commercial openings systems integrator headquartered in Olathe, Kan., with additional locations throughout the United States. The company specializes in doors, frames, hardware and access control solutions and provides project management installation maintenance and security integration services.