Pye-Barker Acquires EVCO Integrated Solutions in Washington

From the left, Kevin Bauer and Dana Bauer of EVCO, and David Vermillion , VP of Business Development at Pye-Barker.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired EVCO Integrated Solutions, a security system and fire alarm company, expanding its full service offerings for fire and life safety in the Northwestern United States.

EVCO Integrated Solutions serves education, healthcare and commercial customers with fire alarms, access control, security systems, video surveillance, communications infrastructure and audio-visual systems. Based in Spokane, Wash., the company operates in eastern Washington, north Idaho and western Montana.

"Pye-Barker is a driving force in the fire and life safety industry, and we're excited about the benefits this move will bring for our team and our customers," stated Kevin Bauer, President of EVCO Integrated Solutions. "Joining Pye-Barker allows us to offer expanded fire safety services to better protect our customers and what matters most to them."

EVCO provides engineered, installed and maintained systems for school districts to support security and communication with first responders. It also supplies life safety and communications systems for healthcare facilities that include nurse call, staff and patient location and wireless phone systems.

In an announcement, Pye-Barker said EVCO’s team of skilled technicians will continue serving customers in the Northwest with support from Pye-Barker’s resources. The transaction was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.