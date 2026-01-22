SIA Honors Dakota Mackie, John Nemerofsky With 2026 Chair’s Award

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Dakota Mackie and John Nemerofsky as the 2026 recipients of the SIA Chair’s Award, an honor selected by the SIA Board of Directors chair to recognize members’ efforts in furthering the association’s mission and commitment to its future.

The awards will be presented at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, on March 24 during ISC West.

Mackie is business development and marketing manager at Northland Controls, where she focuses on sales, marketing and relationship-driven strategy and managed services. Her background includes content marketing, business development and relationship management. Before entering the security industry, she held roles with the Washington Redskins and the nonprofit Luke’s Wings, where she served as executive director.

From 2024 to 2025, Mackie served as chair of SIA RISE, a community for young professionals and emerging leaders in the security industry. During her tenure she established the RISE Resources initiative, led three terms of new RISE Steering Committee members, oversaw growth of the SIA RISE Scholarship program and contributed to expansion of mentorship and inclusion programs.

Nemerofsky has a 30-year career in the security industry focused on advancing innovation and integration of security technology to protect people, facilities and reputations. He is chief operating officer at SAGE Integration, a national security integration provider, where he guides strategy and growth.

Both honorees were selected for their leadership and contributions to SIA programs, committees and initiatives that support the association’s work.