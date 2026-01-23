Security 101 Expands Coverage in Hawaii With Blackhawk Security Buy

Blackhawk Security Founder Tom Keener will remain with the company as general manager following its acquisition by Security 101.

Security 101 announced it has acquired Blackhawk Security, a Honolulu-based electronic security integrator, expanding its coverage and support capabilities across the State of Hawaii.

Founded in 2014, Blackhawk Security provides electronic security services throughout Hawaii, with additional reach across the Pacific Rim. The company has experience supporting airports and critical infrastructure, as well as a range of commercial and institutional environments.

According to the announcement, the acquisition is intended to strengthen Security 101’s ability to support customers operating in Hawaii by combining Blackhawk’s statewide presence with Security 101’s national platform, technical resources and managed service capabilities. The combined teams are positioned to support ongoing system performance through faster on-island service, preventative maintenance programs and continued customer support beyond installation.

“Blackhawk has earned a top tier reputation in Hawaii by being the team customers rely on when reliability and follow through are critical,” said Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101. He added that Blackhawk’s experience in airports and other mission critical environments, along with its statewide presence, will help Security 101 better serve customers operating across the islands.

As part of the transaction, Blackhawk founder Tom Keener will remain with the company as general manager and continue to lead day-to-day operations.

“Blackhawk was built on trust, accountability, and being present for the customer long after the project is complete,” Keener said. “Joining Security 101 strengthens what we can offer while keeping our commitment to local service and long-term system reliability.”

Security 101 stated that the acquisition enhances its ability to deliver integrated security solutions for organizations throughout Hawaii, including those operating in critical infrastructure, transportation, commercial facilities, public spaces, and residential environments.