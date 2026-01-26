Simpro Group Acquires Delight to Advance AI-Enabled Platform Strategy

The acquisition brings automated customer engagement capabilities into Simpro Group’s platform, using service data to surface follow-up opportunities and support ongoing customer relationships.

Simpro Group has acquired Delight, an artificial intelligence-driven customer engagement solution, as part of its strategy to build an AI-enabled operating platform for trade businesses, the company announced.

The Miami-based software provider said the deal moves it beyond traditional field service management by integrating Delight’s capabilities into its platform, which it says now can run a business from end to end.

Simpro Group, which develops software for contractors and field service operations, said Delight is now fully integrated into its platform and available immediately to customers worldwide. The solution uses AI and field service data to identify opportunities for repeat work, service expansion and longer-term customer value by generating timely follow-ups and relevant service recommendations while reducing manual effort and complexity.

Before the acquisition, Delight had been an integration partner for Simpro Group with some customers already reporting results. The companies said automated, targeted customer communication through Delight boosted sales by as much as 15% and recurring revenue by 10% within six weeks.

Fred Voccola, Chairman and CEO Simpro Group, said expanding revenue from existing customers is often more effective than chasing new leads because those customers already know and trust a business. He said AI can make that process consistent at scale while strengthening relationships and increasing customer lifetime value.

The acquisition also brings the Delight team into Simpro Group, where they will work with Simpro’s product and engineering groups to further develop AI-powered solutions for trade customers.

Will Dinkel, co-founder of Delight, said joining Simpro Group will allow the company to scale its mission of helping trade businesses grow and deliver practical solutions that drive profitability.

Simpro Group said the acquisition underscores its vision of providing a comprehensive AI-first operating platform that supports all aspects of a trade business from workforce and job execution to customer value expansion and sustained profitability.

“Modern society wouldn’t function without the trades,” Voccola stated. “They deserve financial outcomes that match the value they deliver. We’re changing the unit of economics of the trades to ensure they receive the financial rewards that they deserve.”