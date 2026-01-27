ESX 2026 Taps Daryl Johnston for General Session Keynote

Former Dallas Cowboys standout Daryl “Moose” Johnston will serve as the General Session speaker at Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2026, opening the conference with a keynote on the Main Stage, event organizers announced.

The former Cowboys fullback and three-time Super Bowl champion will headline the General Session on June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon during ESX 2026, which runs June 1-4 at the Irving (Texas) Convention Center.

In a statement, George De Marco, chairman of the Electronic Security Association (ESA), said Johnston’s approach to leadership aligns with the challenges facing security professionals. De Marco said Johnston’s ability to elevate others and build trust offers a framework attendees can apply as they navigate workforce pressures, changing customer expectations and the need to do more with less.

Beyond his playing career, Johnston brings executive experience across multiple professional football leagues. He previously served as general manager of the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football, director of player personnel for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL and held senior leadership roles with the USFL, including executive vice president of football operations and president, returning to the executive vice president role following the USFL’s merger with the XFL to form the United Football League.

According to ESX organizers, Johnston’s General Session will focus on leadership habits that turn potential into performance and help create cultures where people take ownership because they feel valued. During his career with the Cowboys, Johnston was known for his role as a lead blocker for all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith, an experience he will draw on to discuss building trust and confidence within teams.

Attendees to the General Session can expect practical takeaways centered on teamwork and repeatable success, with lessons designed to translate to leadership roles across the electronic security and life safety industry, according to the announcement.