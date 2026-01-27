LOUD Security Systems Promotes Eric Widner to COO

LOUD Security Systems has promoted Eric Widner to Chief Operating Officer, elevating the longtime company leader to oversee organization-wide operations as the company continues a period of growth and transformation.

Widner most recently served as General Manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for guiding companywide operations as Kennesaw, Ga.-based LOUD expands through acquisitions, workforce growth and infrastructure investments, according to an announcement. Those efforts include the development of a new corporate headquarters and the addition of a second regional location in Warner Robins, Ga.

Widner joined LOUD Security Systems in 2003 as a low-voltage technician, entering the security industry without prior experience and learning the business from the ground up. He was promoted to operations manager in 2006, where he supported internal process improvements and early company growth. In 2015, he was named general manager and assumed responsibility for companywide operations and cross-department leadership.

John Loud, president and owner of LOUD Security Systems, said Widner’s leadership has played a key role in the company’s success over more than two decades.

“From navigating the housing downturn of 2007 to 2010 to guiding our teams through the challenges of COVID and supply-chain disruptions to helping us adapt to rapid changes in security technology and consumer expectations, Eric has consistently demonstrated the operational vision and steady leadership this role demands,” Loud stated.

As COO, Widner will focus on navigating continued technological change while supporting the company’s growth across residential and commercial markets.

Widner said the company remains focused on staying relevant, responsive and reliable for its customers as the industry evolves, adding that he looks forward to helping lead the next phase of growth while maintaining the culture and service standards that define the organization.

Outside of his professional role, Widner is active in the community. He and his wife operate StrideKidz, a nonprofit running club for children focused on leadership, self-esteem and healthy living. He is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Cobb and currently serves on the board of trustees for Chattahoochee Technical College and the board of advisors for the Georgia Veterans Day Association.