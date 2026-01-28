Pye-Barker Expands in Oklahoma With The Alarm Group Purchase

The Alarm Group and Pye-Barker team members. The acquisition brings TAG’s local teams and mobile security expertise into Pye-Barker’s growing national platform while maintaining service continuity for Oklahoma customers.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired The Alarm Group in a move aimed at strengthening its security alarm and life safety offerings in Oklahoma, the company announced.

The Atlanta-based provider of fire protection, life safety and security services said the acquisition will combine The Alarm Group’s local expertise in Oklahoma City and Lawton with Pye-Barker’s national resources so both can better serve commercial customers.

The Alarm Group, also known as TAG, installs and services security systems, burglar and fire alarms, access control, video surveillance and mobile security solutions. Its mobile security towers feature round-the-clock live security staffing, solar battery backup, artificial intelligence (AI) intrusion detection and audio talk-downs designed to address threats before they escalate and ensure appropriate response teams are dispatched.

TAG was formed from the merger of HESI Security and Network Alarm Services to broaden its service offerings in the Oklahoma City area. The company is led by co-owners Mike Nelson, Chris Weidenmann and Rick Spring.

“Protecting our neighbors has always been our top priority,” Nelson said, adding that joining Pye-Barker will allow the company to “elevate our mission” and give team members “new opportunities to grow as part of the Pye-Barker team.”

Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker’s chief executive officer, said TAG has “developed an impressive reputation for quality service in Oklahoma” and expressed confidence the team will add expertise to the broader organization.

TAG’s technicians will remain in place and continue serving customers in Oklahoma, according to the announcement. TAG was represented in the deal by Vertex Capital founder and president Barry Epstein and the Law Offices of Marc. P. Katz LLC. Pye-Barker was represented by law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

Pye-Barker operates more than 250 locations nationwide with a workforce of about 8,000 and provides integrated fire protection and security systems across the United States.