Everon Launches Active Video Monitoring Service for Commercial Security

Everon has expanded its remote video monitoring portfolio with the launch of an active video monitoring service designed to provide proactive threat detection and response for commercial environments.

The enhanced service operates through the company’s UL-listed redundant monitoring centers and leverages customers’ existing camera systems and infrastructure. According to an announcement, the solution enables real-time intervention to help deter unauthorized activity before incidents escalate. When suspicious behavior is detected indoors or outdoors, monitoring agents can activate lights and audio alerts, issue personalized voice warnings and dispatch authorities or guards if needed.

David Charney, senior vice president of video for Everon, stated the service reflects a broader industry shift toward using video more proactively as part of security programs. He noted that active video monitoring can supplement traditional alarm devices, help reduce false alarms, or serve as an alternative approach in certain environments by relying on monitoring professionals for continuous threat detection and deterrence.

The service supports a range of capabilities, including outdoor camera monitoring by trained agents, targeted coverage of critical areas or entire properties and the use of existing video infrastructure to limit upfront costs. Additional features are said to include system health alerts, basic remote troubleshooting, after-hours intrusion detection in indoor or vacant spaces using AI to help reduce false alarms and access to audit trails and incident reports.

Everon also plans to introduce access management reporting that will provide insights into speaker activation and deterrence effectiveness.

Everon said the solution is designed for use across a variety of commercial settings, including warehouses and distribution centers, industrial and manufacturing facilities, retail locations with high-value inventory, unoccupied commercial spaces, rooftops and loading docks, fleet parking areas and rural or remote sites.

The new offering builds on Everon’s existing remote video monitoring services, which include video tours, help-assist response, video alarm verification, video audits and video escort services.

Everon CEO Don Young stated the expansion reflects the company’s focus on strengthening customer security programs through more proactive approaches. He added that the addition of active video monitoring positions Everon as a full-service video provider with a broad range of video solutions and services intended to help businesses reduce risk, improve response times and operate with greater confidence.