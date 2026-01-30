Connesso Acquires McPherson Connected Systems in First Platform Expansion

Tim Schilling, left, President of Connesso, and AJ McPherson, General Manager for the Ohio market, following Connesso’s acquisition of McPherson Connected Systems.

Connesso has acquired McPherson Connected Systems, an Ohio-based A/V technology integrator, marking the company’s first completed transaction as part of a broader platform growth strategy.

The acquisition expands Connesso’s regional footprint and represents an initial step in its effort to build a scalable integration platform focused on luxury residential and commercial environments. The company announced its approach centers on combining established local operators with shared operational resources while maintaining service quality and technical standards.

Tim Schilling, President of Connesso, stated McPherson Connected Systems aligns with the type of company Connesso is seeking to partner with, citing market credibility, operational fundamentals and a client-focused approach. He described the transaction as an early milestone in executing the company’s long-term strategy.

McPherson Connected Systems has built its business serving high-end residential customers in Ohio. Under the transaction, the company will be fully integrated into Connesso’s operating platform, allowing access to shared resources and expanded capabilities while retaining local market expertise, according to the announcement.

“As an industry, custom integration is at an inflection point,” stated Ryan Prestel, Partner and North Carolina Market Leader at Connesso. “Similar to what we’ve seen in HVAC, plumbing and electrical, this market is ready for a platform approach that brings structure, investment and long-term thinking. This acquisition is about building a stronger foundation, not just adding size.”

As part of the integration, AJ McPherson will remain with the organization as general manager for the Ohio market and will continue leading local operations and client relationships. McPherson, who founded McPherson Connected Systems in 2011, stated the move provides access to additional operational support and resources while maintaining a focus on client outcomes.

Connesso plans to pursue additional acquisitions as it continues to expand regionally and enhance its service offerings across residential and commercial markets, according to the announcement.