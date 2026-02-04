Securitas to Acquire Liferaft, Expanding Threat Intelligence Capabilities

Liferaft provides open-source intelligence tools used by corporate security teams to monitor emerging threats across online sources.

Securitas has reached an agreement to acquire Liferaft, a provider of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) platforms serving enterprise and corporate security teams, according to the announcement.

Liferaft, founded in 2014 and based in Halifax, Canada, delivers continuous, automated aggregation of threat data by monitoring a broad range of social, deep and dark web sources. Its platform enables organizations to configure real-time visibility of threats across areas such as protective intelligence, executive protection, duty of care and threat actor investigations.

The company’s technology also helps security teams validate intelligence rapidly, collaborate across teams and distribute actionable insights enterprise-wide to maintain timely awareness of emerging threats.

Under the terms of the agreement, Liferaft’s advanced threat-intelligence technology will be combined with Securitas’ global scale, security expertise and long-standing focus on intelligence-led security, according to an announcement. Liferaft will continue to operate as its own business after the transaction closes, maintaining its focus on product innovation and customer support.

“From the beginning, Liferaft was built to help security teams cut through noise and focus on what truly matters,” stated Jonathan Graff, CEO of Liferaft. “Being acquired by Securitas is a natural next step in that mission. Their global reach, security expertise and commitment to intelligence-led security strongly align with our vision. This combination creates meaningful long-term value for customers while allowing Liferaft to continue innovating and supporting the teams who rely on our platform every day.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026 and remains subject to customary closing conditions.