Doyle Security Launches Safety and Security Consulting Program

The consulting program is led by higher education public safety expert Lee Struble and includes security assessments, planning reviews and specialized training services.

Doyle Security Systems has launched a new safety and security consulting program designed to help organizations evaluate and strengthen safety protocols, crime prevention strategies and emergency preparedness.

The new offering, Doyle Safety and Security Consulting, provides individualized assessments, security evaluations and specialized training aligned with nationally recognized standards. The program is led by higher education public safety expert Lee Struble.

According to an announcement, the program is intended to support organizations facing increasing pressure to reduce threats and protect people by expanding Doyle Security’s role as a safety partner beyond traditional security technology.

“Today’s security clients are looking for more than technology. They want expert guidance to help them understand risk, prepare their teams and create safer environments,” said Jack Doyle, CEO of Doyle Security Systems. “This program meets that need by giving organizations direct access to professional assessments and training that can make a measurable difference in their overall safety.”

The consulting program includes services such as basic security surveys, CPTED assessments, comprehensive safety and security assessments, emergency response plan review and development and active threat training. Additional training modules are also available, including workplace violence prevention, crisis communication, defusing techniques and supervisory development.

Struble said he has worked closely with Doyle for many years and cited the company’s commitment to customer service and security solutions.