Cobalt Service Partners Acquires Digital Systems Installation

Cobalt Service Partners announced that it has acquired Utah-based Digital Systems Installation (DSI), marking the company’s 17th acquisition since launching in December 2023 and its sixth acquisition of 2025.

DSI, headquartered in Ogden, Utah, is a national provider of surveillance and security systems. The company was founded in 2008 by Chad Barnett, who at the time was a full-time police officer with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. Barnett began helping local communities address growing security needs through video and surveillance technology.

“From the beginning, the focus was simple: deliver reliable, thoughtful security solutions that people could trust,” Barnett said. “Nearly two decades later, the foundation remains the same — technical excellence, integrity and a commitment to protecting people, property and operations.”

Barnett said the combination with Cobalt aligns with that mission.

“Together with Cobalt, we are accelerating innovative solutions to longstanding industry needs,” he said. “The unique strengths and diversity of Cobalt and DSI create a powerful synergy that positions us to shape the future of the industry and inspire evolution.”

Barnett will remain involved with the company as a special advisor, supporting the transition of day-to-day responsibilities to an incoming CEO.

New York City-based Cobalt is owned and backed by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm specializing in software and services.