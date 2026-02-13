Verkada Recognizes 2025 Impact Partners of the Year

Leaders from several national and regional integration firms were honored for contributions spanning marketing execution, technical deployment and customer engagement within Verkada’s partner ecosystem. Above, attendees gather at 2025 VerkadaOne in Chicago, Verkada’s annual conference for customers and channel partners.

Verkada, a provider of AI-enabled physical security technology, has named eight channel partners as its 2025 Impact Partners of the Year, recognizing organizations that demonstrated exceptional performance, collaboration and customer impact throughout the year.

Now in its second year, the awards program highlights partners that go “beyond business growth” to advance joint customer outcomes, technical excellence and strategic engagement, according to Micah Deriso, Head of Global Channel Sales at Verkada. Winners were announced during Verkada’s annual Sales Kickoff event, which brings together partners and company leaders to align on future strategy and security trends.

“Navigating complex digital transformations takes true collaboration, and our partners play a critical role in helping customers design, deploy and scale modern security and building operating systems,” Deriso said in a statement. “These 2025 winners represent the best of our global partner community and set the standard for customer-first partnership.”

The Impact Partner awards span multiple categories — from marketing and growth to technical deployment and customer satisfaction — underscoring varied ways partners contribute to shared success.

2025 Verkada Impact Partners of the Year:

Cache Valley Electric – Impact Partner of the Year: Marketing AND Growth

HBS – Impact Partner of the Year: All Partners

Pavion – Impact Partner of the Year: Physical Security

Oculens – Impact Partner of the Year: Customer Choice

Day Automation – Impact Partner of the Year: Rising Star

CDW – Impact Partner of the Year: National Partner

Vector USA – Impact Partner of the Year: Regional Partner

Convergint – Impact Partner of the Year: Technical Partner

Cache Valley Electric was singled out for its use of co-branded campaigns and field engagement to drive demand and growth, while HBS was recognized for excellence across sales, technical enablement and customer success. Pavion and Oculens were honored for deep expertise in physical security and customer satisfaction, respectively. Day Automation earned “Rising Star” distinction for rapid adoption and early impact. Larger partners such as CDW and Vector USA were acknowledged for their national and regional reach, and Convergint received the technical excellence award for its design and deployment capabilities.

Verkada positions the awards as a way to highlight the breadth of contributions within its partner ecosystem, from demand generation and growth to technical execution and customer experience.