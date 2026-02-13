Security 101 Acquires Secure Lock Solutions to Expand Carolinas Footprint

Security 101’s acquisition of Secure Lock Solutions expands its integration footprint in the Carolinas and adds door and lock expertise to support commercial and government customers.

Security 101 has acquired Secure Lock Solutions, a West Columbia, S.C.-based integrator focused on door, lock and opening integration services for commercial and government customers.

The deal expands Security 101’s presence in the Southeast and strengthens service continuity across the Carolinas corridor between its existing branch operations in Charlotte, N.C., and Charleston, S.C. According to the company, the additional location is expected to improve responsiveness, enhance field coverage and increase capacity to support customers operating across multiple sites.

Greg Daly, CEO of Security 101, said Secure Lock Solutions aligns with the company’s growth strategy in the Southeast and strengthens coverage between Charlotte and Charleston. “They have built a respected business around fundamentals that matter … doors, locks and technologies that perform reliably at scale,” Daly said. “With Security 101’s national network behind them, we can help extend that capability for multi-site customers while continuing the disciplined execution required for complex, mission-critical deployments.”

The acquisition adds a door-focused integration capability to Security 101’s broader portfolio, which includes access control, video surveillance and intrusion systems. The companies emphasized that physical security technology depends on the performance of doors and openings, and that Secure Lock Solutions’ expertise in door hardware and locking alignment supports reliability across distributed environments.

Craig Shulman, CFO of Security 101, said customers with multi-location footprints require consistency, accountability and repeatable standards. He said the acquisition strengthens a core integration discipline and supports a more complete service model for customers that expect reliable execution across every facility and opening.

Secure Lock Solutions has also developed relationships with select national-level customers. Security 101 said it will leverage its nationwide infrastructure, engineering resources and service standards to support expanded delivery, consistent programs across geographies and long-term scalability for those accounts.

In addition, Secure Lock Solutions brings experience in government environments, including completion of large projects supporting multiple U.S. armed forces divisions. Security 101 said it plans to build on that foundation with expanded operational capacity and national resources designed to support complex security and infrastructure requirements.

Lucas Bunch and Wyman Bowers, co-owners of Secure Lock Solutions, will continue to lead the team and manage the West Columbia office as the integration proceeds. The companies said the leadership continuity is intended to maintain service standards and provide a seamless transition for customers and employees.

Bunch said Secure Lock Solutions was built on the principle that doors and locks are mission-critical infrastructure and expressed support for integrating that specialty into a larger platform capable of standardizing execution and supporting larger programs.

Bowers said customers depend on consistent performance at every opening and that pairing the company’s responsiveness and attention to detail with a national team will help customers scale across additional facilities and locations.