Everon Appointed to NASPO Supplier Advisory Group

Everon’s appointment to NASPO’s Supplier Advisory Group reflects its expanding role in public sector procurement, where the company delivers integrated security, fire and life safety offerings through its state and local government solutions portfolio.

Everon has been appointed to the National Association of State Procurement Officials’ Supplier Advisory Group for the 2026-’27 term, positioning the security integrator to provide input on issues shaping public procurement and cooperative purchasing programs nationwide.

The Irving, Texas-based integrator will serve a two-year term on the advisory body, which brings together suppliers representing industries that support state and local government operations. Members engage with NASPO leadership both virtually and in person to share insights on contract terms and conditions, solicitation processes, market trends and opportunities to strengthen cooperative purchasing programs.

Everon provides commercial security, video, fire and life safety solutions. Through its role on the advisory group, the company will contribute perspective informed by decades of experience delivering mission-critical security, life safety and technology solutions to government agencies across the country.

“We are honored to join NASPO’s Supplier Advisory Group and contribute to the meaningful dialogue that helps shape procurement best practices across the country,” said Scott Wulforst, director of business development for state and local government at Everon. “State and local agencies rely on strategic partnerships to keep communities safe, and Everon is committed to supporting NASPO’s mission of advancing procurement excellence through innovation, transparency, and collaboration.”