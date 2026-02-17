Gallagher Security Expands Strategic Partnership With M.C. Dean

The updated agreement positions the two companies to collaborate more closely across the Americas, EMEA and APAC in support of high-assurance, large-scale security deployments.

Gallagher Security has expanded its longstanding relationship with M.C. Dean under a new strategic solutions partner agreement, formalizing what the companies describe as a deeper level of global collaboration across mission-critical environments.

The companies have partnered since 2016 to deliver security solutions in complex and high-security settings. According to an announcement, the relationship has been built on technical alignment, shared values and a joint focus on protecting people, assets and critical infrastructure.

The new agreement elevates that collaboration to support M.C. Dean’s operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. The companies will work more closely to deliver integrated cyber-physical security solutions designed to scale while maintaining resilience and long-term performance.

M.C. Dean designs, builds, operates and maintains cyber-physical systems for mission-critical facilities, secure environments and complex infrastructure worldwide. The company operates more than 30 offices globally. M.C. Dean’s reach and operational capabilities align are said to align with Gallagher’s own integrated security platform and focus on high-assurance environments.

Mark Junge, CEO Gallagher Security, stated the nearly decade-long partnership has been grounded in trust and technical excellence, adding that the expanded agreement reflects confidence between the organizations and a shared commitment to delivering resilient security solutions on a global scale.

Jeff Fields, director of federal programs – Americas at Gallagher Security, said the agreement strengthens alignment in supporting high-consequence, mission-driven settings and customers that prioritize reliability, security and sustained performance.

The expanded partnership reinforces the two companies’ belief that long-term collaboration and continuous innovation are central to supporting secure and complex environments worldwide, according to the announcement.