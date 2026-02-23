Minuteman Security & Life Safety Names Eric Joseph to Lead Business Development and Strategy

Eric Joseph has joined Minuteman Security & Life Safety as global director of business development and strategy, bringing more than two decades of enterprise access control and strategic sales experience.

Minuteman Security & Life Safety has appointed Eric Joseph as its new Global Director of Business Development and Strategy, the company announced. The leadership change is part of Minuteman’s efforts to grow its business development functions and expand its presence across key U.S. markets.

In his new role, Joseph will guide the company’s vertical market strategy work, help build national partnerships and support expansion across priority regions in the United States. The company said the move underscores its commitment to strategic growth and to delivering high-performance security solutions for complex mission-critical environments.

Joseph joins Minuteman with more than 20 years of experience in access control enterprise security systems and strategic sales leadership. Most recently he was vice president of strategic sales at LenelS2. In that role he led enterprise initiatives that included cloud migration work large-scale integrated systems and emerging technologies such as NFC-enabled access solutions.

During his time at LenelS2 he also held leadership posts including senior director for the Northeast region and director of business development for the architecture and engineering consultant program where he built relationships with architects engineers consultants and enterprise end users.

Jack Johnson Chief Revenue Officer at Minuteman said Joseph’s experience in enterprise access control consultant engagement and strategic sales leadership makes him “an exceptional addition” to the team and will support the company’s deeper presence across regulated industries including data centers critical infrastructure and healthcare.

Joseph said he has long been passionate about the security industry its technology and “more importantly for the people we protect.” He added that Minuteman stood out to him for its combination of technical expertise innovation and “a truly personalized approach to solving complex security challenges.”

Joseph said the company’s leadership team understands security from a practical level and from the boardroom perspective and that he looks forward to helping drive success for the company’s team and customers.