Security 101 Acquired by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Security 101 leadership said the partnership will support expansion of its national accounts program and continued investment in systems and infrastructure.

Security 101, a national provider of integrated commercial security solutions, has been acquired by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), marking a new chapter for the company’s expansion strategy and operational capabilities.

MSCP, the middle market private equity buyout team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said the investment provides additional resources to support Security 101’s continued growth across local and national markets.

The partnership is intended to accelerate growth while reinforcing consistency and customer experience, according to the company.

“We’re excited to team up with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to build on our momentum and extend Security 101’s leadership in commercial security integration,” stated Greg Daly, CEO, Security 101. “MSCP’s resources and experience will help us deepen our national accounts program, continue thoughtful M&A and expand our unified platform while maintaining the culture and consistency our customers expect.”

Security 101’s strategy will remain centered on disciplined execution in local markets paired with the platform strength needed to serve customers with multi-site operations and larger national accounts.

The company said the investment will help accelerate priorities core to its business, including elevating customer experience and scaling service delivery. It also plans to strengthen its national accounts program, pursue additional mergers and acquisitions and invest in systems and infrastructure.

Adam Shaw, MSCP’s managing director and head of business services, said Security 101 has built “a differentiated platform with a strong record of organic growth and consistent execution across complex customer environments” and that MSCP is “excited to partner with Greg and the broader team to support continued expansion and further strengthen the company’s leadership position.”

Security 101 will continue operating under the same brand, with day-to-day execution led by existing local teams serving customers, the company stated. The priority remains delivering engineered, field-proven security solutions backed by responsive service in design, installation and maintenance of integrated electronic security systems.

The company said the partnership positions Security 101 to meet growing demand for scalable security solutions and consistent service delivery across geographies.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., Security 101 has more than 50 locations across the U.S.