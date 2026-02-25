PSG Expands Austin Operations With New HQ, Technology Facility

Prometheus Security Group Global’s new 30,000-square-foot headquarters and engineering facility in Austin, Texas, expands the company’s R&D, validation and deployment capabilities for Zero Trust physical security solutions.

Prometheus Security Group Global (PSG) has opened a new global headquarters and engineering facility in Austin, Texas, expanding its engineering, testing and operational capacity to support demand across federal, critical infrastructure and commercial markets.

The 30,000-square-foot site includes three laboratories dedicated to research and development, system validation and deployment of next-generation physical security technologies. According to the company, two of the laboratories are customer-owned and designed to support joint innovation with strategic partners.

“This facility gives us the scale and infrastructure to meet customer needs as Zero Trust security extends to the physical edge,” said Carrie Bartz, Director of Operations. “We can now design, validate, and deliver solutions faster and more effectively.”

Rick Gross, Co-Founder and CEO, said Austin’s technology talent and innovation ecosystem position the company for its next stage of growth and reinforce its focus on securing critical assets and integrating physical security with digital infrastructure.

PSG provides a unified platform for access control, intrusion detection and video surveillance built on Zero Trust Architecture. The company's technology connects legacy analog systems with modern digital networks to generate authenticated, AI-ready edge data for defense, energy, government and critical infrastructure environments worldwide.