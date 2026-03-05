BAYCOM Taps Katie Miner to Lead Company as President

Katie Miner previously served as president of QComp Technologies and has held leadership roles across the OwnersEdge portfolio, including supporting BAYCOM during its integration and growth.

BAYCOM has appointed Katie Miner as president, bringing more than 25 years of financial, operational and strategic leadership experience to the role.

Company officials said the move is intended to support BAYCOM’s continued growth and provide greater operational autonomy within the OwnersEdge portfolio.

Miner most recently served as president of QComp Technologies, another OwnersEdge operating company. According to the company, she has held leadership roles across the OwnersEdge portfolio and previously supported BAYCOM during its integration and growth, giving her familiarity with the company’s operations and team.

Rob Dillon, CEO of OwnersEdge, described Miner as a leader who understands the business and is positioned to guide the organization as it continues expanding.

“Katie is a proven leader who knows BAYCOM inside and out,” Dillon said. “She has a unique ability to authentically connect with people while driving accountability at every level of an organization. As BAYCOM continues to grow, it needs a leader who can drive operational efficiency while preserving the differentiated sales and service experience customers have come to expect. Katie is unequivocally that leader.”

BAYCOM provides mission-critical communications and security solutions and has worked with police, fire, EMS and other public safety organizations since 1956. The 100% employee-owned ESOP company operates locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

Over the past five years, the company has added nearly 3,000 new customers, expanding its reach beyond public safety agencies to include schools, healthcare institutions, manufacturers, construction companies and other businesses.

Miner said her leadership approach will emphasize supporting employees while maintaining the reliability and responsiveness customers expect.

“I’m honored to step into this role at BAYCOM,” Miner said. “This team does critical work, and every interaction matters. My focus is on supporting our people and ensuring we continue to show up for our customers with the reliability and responsiveness they expect.”

She also highlighted the influence of employee ownership on the company’s culture and decision-making.

“Ownership changes everything,” Miner added. “When you’re an employee owner, you lead with a deeper sense of responsibility. You think about the long term. You communicate openly, and you make decisions knowing they affect not just the business, but the people and communities we serve.”