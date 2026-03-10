Everon Promotes Jay Robertson to Chief Business Operations Officer

As Chief Business Operations Officer, Jay Robertson will oversee several customer-facing departments as Everon works to centralize operations and improve service delivery.

Everon has promoted Jay Robertson to Chief Business Operations Officer, a newly created executive leadership role designed to centralize key customer-facing operations and business support functions.

Robertson will report directly to CEO Don Young and oversee Everon’s centralized operational teams along with several core business functions. The company announced establishing the position reflects a broader strategy to enhance the customer experience, streamline internal processes through artificial intelligence investments and strengthen alignment across departments.

Robertson brings more than 20 years of experience in the security industry, including leadership roles at Protection 1, ADT, ADT Commercial and Everon. In his new role, he will lead the company’s Business Operations organization, which brings together Monitoring Operations, Customer Care & Retention, Video Solutions, Shared Services, Product Management and Project Management under a single operational leader.

According to the company, consolidating these departments is intended to improve operational speed, efficiency and agility as Everon continues to grow. By placing multiple customer-impacting teams under one leader, the company said it expects to create a more cohesive experience across the customer journey, from product management and operational logistics to monitoring and customer care.

Everon also plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence within operational workflows as part of the restructuring. The company said AI tools will help automate high-volume processes, improve efficiency and support faster issue resolution within monitoring centers. The initiative is also expected to provide enhanced coaching and quality insights for frontline employees.

“Jay’s appointment marks an exciting and strategically important step in Everon’s evolution as a differentiated service provider and customer-centric security partner,” Young stated. “By centralizing our customer-facing operations and critical business support teams under a single leader, we are building the operational foundation required to achieve greater agility, speed and service consistency.”

Young added that focused AI investments combined with Robertson’s leadership will help advance Everon’s operational strategy and support the company’s efforts to deliver consistent service and value to customers across the United States.

Forbes joins customer care and retention leadership

As part of the company’s broader customer service strategy, Everon also announced the addition of Michael Forbes as Senior Director of Customer Care & Retention within the Business Operations team.

Forbes began his career with Protection 1 in 2012 and will be responsible for driving operational performance, strengthening customer satisfaction and developing teams focused on delivering a high-quality customer experience.