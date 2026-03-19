Securitas to Acquire Liferaft to Expand Intelligence and Risk Capabilities

Liferaft’s platform monitors open, deep and dark web sources to help organizations identify and assess potential threats across digital environments.

Securitas has entered into an agreement to acquire Liferaft, an open-source intelligence platform provider, in a move aimed at expanding its intelligence-led security capabilities.

Liferaft, founded in 2014 and based in Halifax, Canada, provides SaaS-based open-source intelligence solutions designed to help organizations identify, assess and respond to threats across the digital landscape. The company primarily serves corporate clients across North America.

The platform aggregates threat data through continuous monitoring of social, deep and dark web sources, enabling security teams to gain real-time visibility into potential risks across use cases such as protective intelligence, executive protection, duty of care and threat actor investigations.

Securitas states that the acquisition will combine Liferaft’s threat intelligence technology with its global scale and security expertise to support intelligence-led security programs. Following the transaction, Liferaft will continue to operate as its own business, with a focus on product innovation and customer support.

Liferaft serves hundreds of large enterprise clients and operates in a growing global threat intelligence market. The company reported annual recurring revenue of approximately $15.3 million at the end of 2025, with organic growth exceeding 30%.

"Liferaft brings a powerful intelligence platform that complements Securitas' strategy to grow intelligence-led security solutions," said Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO of Securitas."Together, we will help customers gain greater visibility into emerging threats and support faster, more informed decision-making across complex operating environments."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.