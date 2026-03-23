NSCA Honors Industry Leaders and Partners at 2026 Business & Leadership Conference

NSCA has announced its 2026 award recipients, recognizing individuals and partners making significant contributions to the commercial integration industry at the 28th annual Business & Leadership Conference, held February 24-26 in Irving, TX.

John Greene Mentorship Award: John Mitton

John Mitton, CTO and vice president of AV at Red Thread, received the John Greene Mentorship Award, named for the renowned industry educator and mentor. Mitton has dedicated himself to guiding emerging technology integration leaders, sharing insights and helping others navigate business and leadership challenges. He credits his own growth to mentors like John Greene, noting that his company’s current $50 million in sales reflects lessons learned from Greene and other industry leaders.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Chet Neal

Chet Neal, founder and president of RelianceAV, was named Volunteer of the Year. Neal actively supports NSCA and the NSCA Education Foundation, serves on advisory boards for two schools, and mentors students who have gone on to work at his company. He also assists with NSCA events, including InfoComm, helping with logistics and offsetting costs. Neal emphasizes giving back to an organization that supported his own business launch and fostering awareness of the AV industry for future generations.

Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award: Ray Bailey

Ray Bailey, founder and CEO of Lone Star Communications, received the Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-term dedication to philanthropy and social responsibility. Bailey has served the industry for over 30 years, including time as NSCA president and as a speaker and moderator at multiple BLC events. In 2025, he presented a donation to the NSCA Education Foundation to support workforce development, training, and industry awareness initiatives.

NSCA Partner Honorees

NSCA also recognized partner organizations for their contributions to integrators.

Member Advisory Council Partner of the Year: RISE Performance Group

RISE Performance Group helps integrators scale and strengthen their businesses through leadership alignment, strategic content, and practical resources. Mike Abernathy, NSCA director of business resources, noted the value RISE brings to members in growing their businesses and aligning leadership teams.

RISE Performance Group helps integrators scale and strengthen their businesses through leadership alignment, strategic content, and practical resources. Mike Abernathy, NSCA director of business resources, noted the value RISE brings to members in growing their businesses and aligning leadership teams. Business Accelerator Partner of the Year: Insperity

Insperity supports NSCA members with workforce resources, sharing blogs and webinars to improve hiring, retention, and team development. Abernathy highlighted Insperity’s role in equipping integrators with tools to grow and support their teams.

Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award Recipients

The Randy Vaughan Founder’s Award recognizes up to 25 first-time BLC attendees who represent the next generation of integration business and leadership. Read more from the recognized individuals on the NSCA official release.