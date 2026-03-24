Orlando Emergency Signal Secures Financing to Fuel Growth and Acquisition Plans

Orlando Emergency Signal partners with Alarm Financial Services to secure new financing aimed at supporting growth and future acquisitions.

Orlando Emergency Signal (OES), based in Orlando, Florida, has obtained a new loan facility from Alarm Financial Services (AFS), providing additional capital to support expansion and potential acquisitions. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The new line of credit is expected to give OES owner Marvin Smith increased flexibility to pursue both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Smith, who has led the company for nearly two decades, has overseen OES as it delivers residential, commercial and personal emergency systems along with 24/7 monitoring services.

According to Smith, the partnership with AFS goes beyond financing. “Working with AFS, we gained more than just a financial partner, we gained a trusted relationship with someone who understands our industry and the value of RMR,” he said. “With this new line of credit, we can ensure continued organic growth."

Alarm Financial Services President Jim Wooster pointed to OES’s trajectory under Smith’s leadership. “Marvin has a clear vision, and his team has done a great job building OES over the last several years,” Wooster said. “We are excited to help them continue achieving their growth goals.”

Smith also noted that access to capital positions the company to explore acquisitions of other regional security providers in the near and long term.