AlarMax Names Mark Benedetti Chief Financial Officer

AlarMax, a national distributor of security, fire, access control, surveillance and AV solutions, has appointed Mark Benedetti as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Benedetti brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting and strategic operations. His background includes leading high-performing teams, supporting large-scale growth initiatives and driving financial discipline across complex organizations.

Most recently, Benedetti served as Vice President of Accounting & Finance at Hines Furlong Line. In that role, he led a 19-person finance organization and contributed to corporate growth initiatives, including planning and integrating acquisitions totaling more than $300 million.

Across his career, Benedetti has worked with executive leadership teams and boards of directors to provide financial insights, manage capital strategies and implement systems designed to improve visibility, efficiency and decision-making across organizations.

In his new role, he will work alongside Scott Shelander and the executive leadership team to align financial strategy with AlarMax’s ongoing national expansion.

“Mark brings a rare combination of financial rigor, operational insight and leadership experience,” said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. “He understands how to build and scale finance functions that support real growth, and his experience working alongside executive teams and boards will be invaluable as we continue to expand.”

The company noted that Benedetti’s appointment reflects its continued investment in leadership as part of efforts to strengthen its foundation for long-term growth.

“AlarMax is a company with a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future,” said Benedetti. “I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal time and to help support continued growth, innovation and long-term success.”

Benedetti is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Pennsylvania and holds a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Information Systems from Geneva College.

AlarMax operates 27 branch locations nationwide and maintains relationships with more than 400 manufacturers as it continues to expand its reach and capabilities while maintaining a people-first approach.