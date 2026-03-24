Digital Monitoring Products Partners with System Surveyor to Streamline System Design and Sales

Thousands of integrators use System Surveyor to streamline system design and ensure every installation is accurately planned from day one.

Digital Monitoring Products has announced a partnership with System Surveyor, a digital system design platform for security and technology integrators. The collaboration is intended to provide DMP dealers with tools to simplify system planning, automate documentation and accelerate the sales process.

Through the partnership, DMP dealers will gain access to System Surveyor’s mobile and collaborative system design platform. The integration incorporates DMP system components within the platform, enabling dealers to design intrusion, access control, fire and video systems directly on digital floor plans. The platform also automatically generates a bill of materials along with project documentation and requirements.

According to the companies, the collaboration is designed to help DMP dealers move more efficiently from site survey to system proposal. By streamlining planning workflows and maintaining accuracy throughout design and installation processes, dealers can produce professional proposals more quickly. The integration is also expected to reduce system design time by up to 50%.

“At DMP, we are always looking for ways to help our dealers optimize productivity and acquire more business,” said Mark Hillenburg, Vice President of Industry Relations. “In partnering with System Surveyor, our dealers gain an improved way of designing DMP systems and communicating with their teams, customers and project stakeholders.”

“System Surveyor is focused on helping integrators simplify system design and collaborate more effectively,” said Chris Hugman, co-founder and CEO of System Surveyor. “Working with DMP allows dealers to design intrusion and access control deployments with greater clarity, generate accurate documentation and accelerate the entire proposal process.”