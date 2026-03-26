i-PRO Americas Launches Scholarship Program to Address Security Technician Shortage

i-PRO Americas Inc. has announced the first recipients of its Security Technician Scholarship Program, a workforce initiative aimed at addressing the growing shortage of trained technicians across the physical security industry.

The company awarded scholarships to 19 participants in the Las Vegas area, with each recipient receiving hands-on technical training valued at approximately $4,000. Applicants were identified through outreach to technical and vocational programs at the College of Southern Nevada, as well as through industry referrals. The program is designed to equip aspiring technicians with the practical skills needed to begin careers in physical security installation and support.

Participants completed a blended curriculum that combined online coursework with a four-day, in-person training program held in Las Vegas. The training covered key areas including video technology, access control and IP networking. Recipients also gained hands-on experience configuring i-PRO cameras, AI analytics and video management software.

Adrian Voorkamp, director of learning at i-PRO Americas, said the program was developed in response to workforce challenges facing the industry.

“The security industry is facing a technician shortage as the workforce retires, and many integrators don’t have the time or resources to train new hires from the ground up,” Voorkamp said. “This program was created to help bridge that gap. We’re giving new technicians the foundational skills needed before they even step onto a job site, helping integrators shorten onboarding.”

As part of the initiative, scholarship recipients were also invited to attend ISC West, where they were able to gain exposure to the broader security industry and connect with integrators.