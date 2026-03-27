Protos Marks 20th Anniversary and Debuts AI-Powered Operational Agent at ISC West 2026

Protos Security showcases its new AI-powered operational agent and integrated service platform at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas.

As security threats grow more complex and organizations demand greater transparency and accountability, Protos Security is set to introduce a new AI-powered operational agent at ISC West 2026. The company will showcase the solution at booth #24131 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Protos, a software-enabled managed security services provider supporting more than 25,000 annual service locations nationwide, delivers guarding, off-duty, remote services and specialized capabilities through a proprietary integrated software ecosystem. The new AI-powered agent will be embedded within the company’s client and vendor portals, bringing real-time insight and automation into daily security operations.

Designed to support routine workflows, the AI agent allows users to surface open posts, analyze fulfillment trends across multi-state portfolios and flag performance or billing discrepancies before they escalate. By integrating AI directly into its operational ecosystem, Protos aims to advance a more proactive and data-driven approach to managing security services.

“Software should amplify the expertise of security professionals, not complicate it,” said Cameron Tabor, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Protos. “Our AI-powered agent acts as a force multiplier. It allows users to quickly surface critical insights across their entire footprint — from open posts to fulfillment patterns — and take action without digging through layers of data. That real-time visibility strengthens accountability and performance across every location.”

The company reports a 98% customer retention rate and supports its nationwide operations through a network of more than 2,800 vendor branch locations and 60,000 off-duty law enforcement professionals. Its data-validated billing model is designed to deliver to-the-penny accuracy, reinforcing a focus on transparency and operational discipline.

Marking 20 Years of Innovation

The debut of the AI-powered agent coincides with Protos’ 20th anniversary. Founded in 2006, the company set out to modernize a traditionally fragmented security industry by building a distributed, vendor-managed model. Over time, it has continued to refine its approach through investments in proprietary software, expanded vendor partnerships, enhanced off-duty programs and the development of remote services.

“What began as a vision to modernize security services has evolved into a nationwide, software-enabled platform built on accountability and strong local partnerships,” said Mark Hjelle, CEO of Protos. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to making security more transparent, more responsive and more aligned with our clients’ evolving operational needs.”

Integrated Solutions on Display

At ISC West 2026, Protos will also highlight its integrated protection model, which includes guarding services delivered through a national network of vetted local vendors, off-duty services supported by a large law enforcement network, and remote services designed for real-time monitoring and 24/7 visibility.

The company’s proprietary software platforms — including its client, vendor and coordinator portals along with mobile applications — unify clients, providers and field personnel within a single operational environment.

Attendees can meet with Protos executives and software development leaders during the event for live demonstrations of the new AI-powered agent and discussions on modernizing guarding and off-duty programs at scale.