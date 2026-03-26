Allied Universal Launches HELIAUS Gov for Federal and Defense Security Operations

Allied Universal has introduced HELIAUS Gov, a government-focused deployment of its HELIAUS workforce management platform, designed to meet the compliance and operational demands of federal and defense environments.

The new offering brings core HELIAUS capabilities, including predictive analytics, digital post orders, geofenced activity tracking and AI-powered insights, into a compliance-segregated environment with no crossover to commercial infrastructure. The system is purpose-built to support agencies operating under strict regulatory and security requirements.

Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, said federal and defense agencies must meet rigorous compliance standards without slowing mission-critical operations. He stated that HELIAUS Gov was built to address those needs by delivering “out-of-the-box compliance alongside AI-powered workflows and predictive analytics within the proven HELIAUS framework.”

The platform is designed to ensure continuity of operations, improve risk anticipation and provide transparent oversight for security teams. Key features include FIPS-validated end-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest, incident-response playbooks aligned with federal reporting requirements and full data sovereignty with all data stored and processed within the United States. Administration of the platform is restricted to U.S. persons who have undergone verified background checks.

HELIAUS Gov is compliant with NIST 800-171 and has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency, validated by an independent third-party assessment organization. According to the company, these credentials support faster Authority to Operate approvals and simplify the handling of Controlled Unclassified Information.

Mark Mullison, chief technology officer of Allied Universal, said the platform delivers HELIAUS capabilities, including AI-powered workflows, real-time guidance and predictive risk intelligence, within a compliance-segregated environment hosted on AWS GovCloud. He added, “We didn't compromise on either capability or compliance. HELIAUS Gov delivers both.”

Allied Universal will showcase HELIAUS Gov at ISC West, taking place March 25–27 in Las Vegas, where attendees can learn more and view demonstrations at the company’s booth.