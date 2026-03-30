Sciens Adds ARK Systems to Expand Northeast Presence

Sciens Building Solutions has added ARK Systems to its growing portfolio of integration companies, the company announced.

ARK Systems, based in Columbia, Md., was established in 1973 and provides integrated solutions spanning data communications, video, sound, fire and security alarm systems. The company serves businesses across Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., with a focus on sectors including K-12 and higher education, healthcare and hospitality, as well as other commercial markets.

In a statement, ARK President Mark Bennett pointed to the company’s long-standing customer focus and reputation in fire and life safety, noting that the combination with Sciens’ regional presence is expected to benefit customers, vendors and employees.

Sciens CEO Terry Heath said the addition strengthens the company’s footprint in the Northeast and brings a skilled team into its organization. “We value the expertise and dedication that ARK’s skilled employees bring, and we look forward to working together to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions across this metropolitan area," he said. "By combining our strengths, we will continue to uphold the highest standards for customers and foster new opportunities for employee growth and development.”

Based in San Francisco and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens is a fire and life safety company focused on the design, installation, maintenance and inspection of fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across commercial markets.